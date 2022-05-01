Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to Task Force COVID administer coronavirus tests at a drive-thru site at the Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Jan. 5, 2022. As of Jan. 6, Guardsmen have administered more than 542,000 COVID-19 tests and 206,300 vaccines. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 22:28
|Photo ID:
|7004675
|VIRIN:
|220105-Z-NG364-0016
|Resolution:
|1400x958
|Size:
|155.04 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisiana National Guard continues COVID fight in 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Louisiana National Guard continues COVID fight in 2022
LEAVE A COMMENT