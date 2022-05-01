Louisiana National Guard continues COVID fight in 2022

A Louisiana National Guardsman assigned to Task Force COVID administers coronavirus tests at a drive-thru site at the Mahalia Jackson Center, New Orleans, Jan. 5, 2022. As of Jan. 6, Guardsmen have administered more than 542,000 COVID-19 tests and 206,300 vaccines. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)

