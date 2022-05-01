Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisiana National Guard continues COVID fight in 2022 [Image 4 of 8]

    Louisiana National Guard continues COVID fight in 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland 

    Louisiana National Guard

    A Louisiana National Guardsman assigned to Task Force COVID administers a COVID-19 vaccine at the Mahalia Jackson Center, New Orleans, Jan. 5, 2022. As of Jan. 6, Guardsmen have administered more than 542,000 COVID-19 tests and 206,300 vaccines. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)

    This work, Louisiana National Guard continues COVID fight in 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Louisiana National Guard continues COVID fight in 2022

