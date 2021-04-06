Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Mr. John Ornellas, the Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager for the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), was appointed its newest Senior Executive Service in October. As the organization’s senior civilian, Ornellas reports directly to Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., and is responsible for properly controlling radioactive work on nuclear propulsion plants. (Official U.S. Navy photo / Released).

