Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director [Image 1 of 2]

    Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director

    MILILANI, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Justice Vannatta 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Mr. John Ornellas, the Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager for the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), was appointed its newest Senior Executive Service in October. As the organization’s senior civilian, Ornellas reports directly to Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., and is responsible for properly controlling radioactive work on nuclear propulsion plants. (Official U.S. Navy photo / Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 19:46
    Photo ID: 7004565
    VIRIN: 210604-N-EL904-140
    Resolution: 3999x5600
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: MILILANI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director [Image 2 of 2], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director
    Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard&rsquo;s Senior Executive Service Director

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Sea Systems Command
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility
    John Ornellas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT