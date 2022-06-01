Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director

Photo By Justice Vannatta | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Mr. John Ornellas, the Nuclear Engineering...... read more read more Photo By Justice Vannatta | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Mr. John Ornellas, the Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager for the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), was appointed its newest Senior Executive Service in October. As the organization’s senior civilian, Ornellas reports directly to Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., and is responsible for properly controlling radioactive work on nuclear propulsion plants. (Official U.S. Navy photo / Released). see less | View Image Page

Mr. John Ornellas, the Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager for the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), was appointed its newest Senior Executive Service in October 2021.



As the organization’s senior civilian, Ornellas reports directly to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) in Washington, D.C., and is responsible for properly controlling radioactive work on nuclear propulsion plants - a complex and unforgiving technology where exacting standards are always required, according to Ornellas.



“I am the recognized authority responsible for assuring that all aspects of reactor plant maintenance, testing, and operations are accomplished safely and in accordance with approved requirements and procedures,” Ornellas said. “I also provide training, qualifications, and continuing education to over 1,000 highly skilled nuclear engineers, radiological control technicians, nuclear production mechanics, Sailors, emergency response personnel, and foreign visitors supporting the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.”



As the newly appointed Senior Executive Service employee of PHNSY and IMF, Ornellas wants to create a culture of excellence by ensuring the shipyard’s leadership creates the right environment through setting the example of model behavior, communicating expectations, staying engaged, and consistently reinforcing behaviors that develop people; leader’s ‘walk the talk’ and exhibit core values of Aloha, Honor, Courage, and Commitment through daily interactions with their people.



“The shipyard’s value of Aloha is a strength unique to PHNSY&IMF,” Ornellas said. “It is part of our culture, how we care for each other. It is how we treat each other as ‘ohana (family) despite having very diverse backgrounds and beliefs, and it allows us the ability to come together with a high level of teamwork and collaboration.”



Ornellas is a graduate of Mililani High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Hawai’i at Manoa. Before Ornellas embarked on his career with the shipyard, he worked for Bendix Aerospace from 1988-1989, replacing and upgrading

communications equipment aboard U.S. Navy ships. After familiarizing himself with Navy systems, Ornellas decided to apply to PHNSY & IMF and was subsequently hired in November 1989. For Ornellas, being a part of the 113-year-old shipyard offers a lot of motivation.



“I love being part of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. I got the best job in the world working with the best people in the world to protect our freedom, national security, prosperity, and our way of life every single day.” Ornellas said. “I want to bring out the best in people and demonstrate why Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is Nō Ka ‘Oi!”



Throughout his decorated 31 years of service with PHNSY & IMF, Ornellas has held many management positions across seven different departments, ranging from Radiological Emergency Planning Nuclear Engineer Manager to Quality Assurance Deputy Director before ascending to Nuclear Engineering & Planning Manager. In 2014, Ornellas was awarded the Department of the Navy Civilian Meritorious Service Medal for exemplary leadership and for his contributions to improving the shipyard’s performance. A staunch believer in family, he also credits his mother and father as his modern-day heroes.



“My Mom and Dad always taught me the value of hard work and having the resilience to overcome anything that life throws at you,” said an appreciative Ornellas. “My parents faced seemly impossible challenges in their lifetime, but always had the perseverance to find a way to be successful.”



On top of his shipyard duties, Ornellas is also a professional musician who loves playing the ukulele and guitar and regularly plays gigs on weekends at venues across Oahu. He also enjoys building homemade computers, working on his cars and producing wooden furniture for his family and friends. “I want to be the best I can at whatever I do,” said a confident Ornellas. “I want to learn and grow every day and inspire and treat people with respect and aloha!”



PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii, with a combined civilian, military and contractor workforce of approximately 7,100. It is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, being about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.