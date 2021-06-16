Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director [Image 2 of 2]

    Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director

    MILILANI, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Mr. John Ornellas, the Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager for the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), was appointed its newest Senior Executive Service in October 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 19:46
    Photo ID: 7004566
    VIRIN: 210616-N-HO944-337
    Resolution: 2732x3536
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: MILILANI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director [Image 2 of 2], by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director
    Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Senior Executive Service Director

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mililani Native Selected as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard&rsquo;s Senior Executive Service Director

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility
    John Ornellas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT