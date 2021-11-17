(left to right) U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Sgt. 1st Class Monika Patterson; Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Richard James; Chaplain (Maj.) Joshua Cox; and Master Sgt. Joe Burch; U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) unit ministry team; gather outside the U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School; Fort Jackson; South Carolina. The USACAPOC(A) team was instrumental in developing the Combined Religious Area Assessment and Chaplain Religious Leader Engagement training; held November 16—19; 2021; which involved UMTs from across the command as well as Chaplains from the CanadianArmed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa M. Litchfield; USACAPOC(A) PAO)
This work, USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Lisa Litchfield
USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors
