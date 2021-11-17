USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors

Chaplains from the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and Canadian Army observe fellow Soldiers as they brief area assessments during their evaluated briefings at the Combined Religious Area Assessment and Chaplain Religious Leader Engagement training held November 16—19, 2021, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa M. Litchfield, USACAPOC(A) PAO)

