USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors

Chaplains, Chaplain candidates, and Religious Affairs Specialists from across the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), along with Chaplains from the Canadian Army gathered at the U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School, Fort Jackson, South Carolina, November 16—19, 2021. The service members were there to participate in the Combined Religious Area Assessment and Chaplain Religious Leader Engagement exercise sponsored by USACAPOC(A). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa M. Litchfield, USACAPOC(A) PAO)

