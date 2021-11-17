Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors [Image 4 of 5]

    USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Litchfield 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    Chaplains, Chaplain candidates, and Religious Affairs Specialists from across the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), along with Chaplains from the Canadian Army gathered at the U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School, Fort Jackson, South Carolina, November 16—19, 2021. The service members were there to participate in the Combined Religious Area Assessment and Chaplain Religious Leader Engagement exercise sponsored by USACAPOC(A). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa M. Litchfield, USACAPOC(A) PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 16:12
    Photo ID: 7004460
    VIRIN: 211117-A-VY746-1026
    Resolution: 5922x3948
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Lisa Litchfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors
    USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors
    USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors
    USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors
    USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACAPOC(A) and Canadian Chaplains train as more than prayer warriors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    Unit Ministry Team
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USACAPOC(A)
    Canadian Army
    Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT