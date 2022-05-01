U.S. Army Specialists attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii conduct a Physical Training Session with their Instructors while learning proper execution and coaching techniques.



U.S. Army Junior Enlisted Noncommissioned Officers are expected to effectively train and observe their Soldiers during a Physical Training Session. Soldiers attending the B.L.C. Course at the Academy learn techniques used to conduct this task efficiently.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 15:10 Photo ID: 7004440 VIRIN: 220105-A-JN543-631 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 13.13 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intro to Leading Army P.T. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.