U.S. Army Specialists attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii conduct a Physical Training Session while learning proper execution and coaching techniques from their Instructors.
U.S. Army Junior Enlisted Noncommissioned Officers are expected to effectively train and observe their Soldiers during a Physical Training Session. Soldiers attending the B.L.C. Course at the Academy learn techniques used to conduct this task efficiently.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 15:10
|Photo ID:
|7004442
|VIRIN:
|220105-A-JN543-794
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.14 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intro to Leading Army P.T. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
