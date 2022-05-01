Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intro to Leading Army P.T. [Image 4 of 4]

    Intro to Leading Army P.T.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    U.S. Army Specialists attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii conduct a Physical Training Session while learning proper execution and coaching techniques from their Instructors.

    U.S. Army Junior Enlisted Noncommissioned Officers are expected to effectively train and observe their Soldiers during a Physical Training Session. Soldiers attending the B.L.C. Course at the Academy learn techniques used to conduct this task efficiently.

