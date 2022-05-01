Intro to Leading Army P.T.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Emerik De Leon (standing with book in hand) instructs a group of Basic Leader Course students on the proper way to observe a Soldier during a Physical Training Session.



U.S. Army Junior Enlisted Noncommissioned Officers are expected to effectively train and observe their Soldiers during a Physical Training Session. Soldiers attending the B.L.C. Course at the Academy learn techniques used to conduct this task efficiently.

