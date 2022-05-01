U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Emerik De Leon (standing with book in hand) instructs a group of Basic Leader Course students on the proper way to observe a Soldier during a Physical Training Session.
U.S. Army Junior Enlisted Noncommissioned Officers are expected to effectively train and observe their Soldiers during a Physical Training Session. Soldiers attending the B.L.C. Course at the Academy learn techniques used to conduct this task efficiently.
This work, Intro to Leading Army P.T. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
