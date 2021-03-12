Stay Healthy, Stay Ready

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUWAIT

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lei Lani Figueroa De La Cruz 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Michael Owens, assigned Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, performs a leg tuck at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 3, 2021. Owens trained daily to accomplish his goal of scoring a 600 on the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lei Lani Figueroa De La Cruz)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 12:15
    Photo ID: 7004203
    VIRIN: 220106-Z-KT624-1004
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

