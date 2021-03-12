U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Michael Owens, assigned Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, runs on a track at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 3, 2021. Owens said he does some of his best thinking while running, and sees it as a necessity to stay healthy and in shape. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lei Lani Figueroa De La Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 12:15
|Photo ID:
|7004204
|VIRIN:
|220106-Z-KT624-1002
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay Healthy, Stay Ready [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Lei Lani Figueroa De La Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT