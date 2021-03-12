U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Michael Owens, assigned Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, stands in front of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 3, 2021. Owens recently scored a 600 on the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Lei Lani Figueroa De La Cruz) Photoshop was used to remove the bumper number off the HIMARS.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 12:15 Photo ID: 7004201 VIRIN: 220106-Z-KT624-1001 Resolution: 3947x5381 Size: 5.15 MB Location: KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stay Healthy, Stay Ready [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Lei Lani Figueroa De La Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.