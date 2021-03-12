U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Michael Owens, assigned Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, stands in front of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 3, 2021. Owens recently scored a 600 on the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Lei Lani Figueroa De La Cruz) Photoshop was used to remove the bumper number off the HIMARS.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 12:15
|Photo ID:
|7004201
|VIRIN:
|220106-Z-KT624-1001
|Resolution:
|3947x5381
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay Healthy, Stay Ready [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Lei Lani Figueroa De La Cruz, identified by DVIDS
