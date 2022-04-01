U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern) command chief receives a tour of Aman Omid Village from Col. Curt Velasquez, Task Force Holloman Village Governor, during a visit to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 4, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Patience Gbedema)

Date Taken: 01.04.2022
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US