U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern) command chief visits the education tent at Task Force Holloman’s Aman Omid Village as part of a visit to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 4, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Patience Gbedema)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 11:55 Photo ID: 7004192 VIRIN: 220104-A-GF428-007 Resolution: 4349x2899 Size: 6.23 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Patience Gbedema, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.