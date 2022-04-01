Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern) command chief, shakes hands with an Airman assigned to Task Force Hollman during his visit to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 4, 2022. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7004191
    VIRIN: 220104-A-FL291-002
    Resolution: 5605x3737
    Size: 8.54 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman
    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman
    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman
    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman
    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    TASK FORCE HOLLOMAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT