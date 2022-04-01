U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern) command chief, shakes hands with an Airman assigned to Task Force Hollman during his visit to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 4, 2022. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 11:55 Photo ID: 7004191 VIRIN: 220104-A-FL291-002 Resolution: 5605x3737 Size: 8.54 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin Visits Task Force Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.