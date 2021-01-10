Jess Boldt, muralist and SHAPE Family member, stands with one of her works at the offices of Armed Forces Network - Benelux Oct. 1, 2021 at Mons, Belgium. Boldt, who finished her online art program in 2020, has been building her portfolio and taking part in exhibitions in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 09:32
|Photo ID:
|7004154
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-TR183-673
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|15.16 MB
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Palm trees and serene blue skies in Belgium [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
