    Palm trees and serene blue skies in Belgium [Image 3 of 3]

    Palm trees and serene blue skies in Belgium

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Jess Boldt, muralist and SHAPE Family member, stands with one of her works at the offices of Armed Forces Network - Benelux Oct. 1, 2021 at Mons, Belgium. Boldt, who finished her online art program in 2020, has been building her portfolio and taking part in exhibitions in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Big, &lsquo;Boldt&rsquo; colors: SHAPE artist distinguishes herself internationally

