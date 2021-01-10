Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Jess Boldt, artist and SHAPE Family member, stands with some of her work on display at the SHAPE International Library near Mons, Belgium. As Boldt and her Family moved from California to SHAPE, she finished her online art program and has taken part in art exhibitions in Amsterdam and Copenhagen. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:32
    Photo ID: 7004152
    VIRIN: 211001-A-TR183-377
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    The Girl with the dragon &quot;Doudou&quot;
    Mixed media
    Palm trees and serene blue skies in Belgium

    Big, &lsquo;Boldt&rsquo; colors: SHAPE artist distinguishes herself internationally

    NATO
    SHAPE
    USAG Benelux

