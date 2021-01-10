Jess Boldt, artist and SHAPE Family member, stands with some of her work on display at the SHAPE International Library near Mons, Belgium. As Boldt and her Family moved from California to SHAPE, she finished her online art program and has taken part in art exhibitions in Amsterdam and Copenhagen. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 09:32
|Photo ID:
|7004152
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-TR183-377
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mixed media [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
