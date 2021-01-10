Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Girl with the dragon "Doudou" [Image 1 of 3]

    The Girl with the dragon &quot;Doudou&quot;

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Muralist and SHAPE Family member Jess Boldt stands against her work at the SHAPE Arts and Crafts Center at SHAPE near Mons, Belgium Oct. 1, 2021. During the Ducasse de Mons, or “Doudou,” a festival taking place after Easter, a mock fight takes place between Saint George and a dragon in the central square of Mons, and the dragon and town square are depicted here. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:32
    Photo ID: 7004126
    VIRIN: 211001-A-TR183-163
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.65 MB
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Girl with the dragon "Doudou" [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Girl with the dragon &quot;Doudou&quot;
    Mixed media
    Palm trees and serene blue skies in Belgium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Big, &lsquo;Boldt&rsquo; colors: SHAPE artist distinguishes herself internationally

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SHAPE
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT