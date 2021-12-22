The Navy Restores, Reopens Chiget Beach for Public Use

TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Dec. 22, 2021) - U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Joint Region Marianas, and CNMI leadership hold their scissors at the ready during the Chiget Beach Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Tinian, Dec. 22. Chiget Beach was officially reopened for public use. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

