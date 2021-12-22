Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Navy Restores, Reopens Chiget Beach for Public Use [Image 9 of 10]

    The Navy Restores, Reopens Chiget Beach for Public Use

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Dec. 22, 2021) - Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan enjoys the view of Chiget Beach with Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson following a ribbon cutting ceremony in Tinian, Dec. 22. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Joint Region Marianas, and CNMI leadership commemorated the reopening of Chiget Beach for public use. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    JRM
    CNMI
    Tinian
    Chiget Beach

