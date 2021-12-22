TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Dec. 22, 2021) - Chiget Beach is open for visitors in Tinian, Dec. 22. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Joint Region Marianas, and CNMI leadership commemorated the reopening of Chiget Beach for public use. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
|12.22.2021
|01.05.2022 20:02
|7002197
|211222-N-LS152-1121
|2100x1402
|2.56 MB
|MP
|1
|0
The Navy Restores, Reopens Chiget Beach for Public Use
