Winter Storm Frida brings first snowfall to Dover AFB

A 436th Civil Engineer Squadron member clears snow off a taxiway at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 4, 2022. Snow removal crews worked around the clock to remove eight inches of snow and ice from Winter Storm Frida that accumulated on the two runways and numerous taxiways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

