Snow-covered C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft sit on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 4, 2022. After Winter Storm Frida dropped eight inches of snow, base personnel worked diligently to resume normal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 15:39
|Photo ID:
|7002097
|VIRIN:
|220104-F-BO262-1019
|Resolution:
|4895x2561
|Size:
|889.9 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Winter Storm Frida brings first snowfall to Dover AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
