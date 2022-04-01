Winter Storm Frida brings first snowfall to Dover AFB

Team Dover aircraft maintainers remove snow and ice from a C-5M Super Galaxy on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 4, 2022. After Winter Storm Frida dropped eight inches of snow, base personnel worked diligently to resume normal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

