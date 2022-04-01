Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Storm Frida brings first snowfall to Dover AFB [Image 3 of 6]

    Winter Storm Frida brings first snowfall to Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Dover aircraft maintainers remove snow and ice from a C-5M Super Galaxy on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 4, 2022. After Winter Storm Frida dropped eight inches of snow, base personnel worked diligently to resume normal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Snow
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Airlift Wing
    Winter Storm Frida

