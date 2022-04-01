Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 12:28 Photo ID: 7001947 VIRIN: 220105-A-IT218-002 Resolution: 5536x4000 Size: 13.54 MB Location: CA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.