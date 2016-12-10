Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2016

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph W. Traylor, left, incoming command sergeant major, U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, receives the unit colors from Col. Varman Chhoeung, commander, USAG PoM, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Presidio of Monterey, Jan. 4. Sgt. 1st Class Gene Lucas, garrison senior religious affairs noncommissioned officer, stands right.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 12:28
    This work, USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes new senior enlisted leader, by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

