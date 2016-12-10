Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph W. Traylor, left, incoming command sergeant major, U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, receives the unit colors from Col. Varman Chhoeung, commander, USAG PoM, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Presidio of Monterey, Jan. 4. Sgt. 1st Class Gene Lucas, garrison senior religious affairs noncommissioned officer, stands right.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 12:28 Photo ID: 7001946 VIRIN: 220105-A-IT218-001 Resolution: 3552x2620 Size: 6.74 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.