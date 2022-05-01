USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Photo By Winifred Brown | Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph W. Traylor, left, incoming command sergeant major, U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Winifred Brown | Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph W. Traylor, left, incoming command sergeant major, U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, receives the unit colors from Col. Varman Chhoeung, commander, USAG PoM, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Presidio of Monterey, Jan. 4. Sgt. 1st Class Gene Lucas, garrison senior religious affairs noncommissioned officer, stands right. see less | View Image Page

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (Jan. 5, 2022) – The Presidio of Monterey welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph W. Traylor as the garrison’s new senior enlisted advisor during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Weckerling Center, Jan. 4. He replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Robert N. Londers, who retired in December 2021 after more than 25 years of service.



“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected as the next garrison command sergeant major,” said Traylor. “I know it’s always a privilege to be selected, so I am very grateful that the Army gave me this opportunity.”



Traylor joins the Presidio after serving as a battalion command sergeant major with the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade at Fort Gordon, Georgia. His career in military intelligence has spanned the globe with assignments in the United States, Korea, Germany and Italy. As a master sergeant, Traylor graduated first in his class at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy’s Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course.



Col. Varman S. Chhoeung, commander of USAG Presidio of Monterey, and Traylor took part in the traditional passing of the unit colors – a symbolic transfer of responsibility to the new senior enlisted leader.



“You are the right person for the job and you will do well,” Chhoeung told Traylor during the ceremony. “… As a CSM, you’re going to be paid for your judgement and your experience. You’re going to bring fresh perspective to our organization. You’ll help manage short-term risk while the deputy takes care of long-term risk and I try to balance both.”



Traylor said he looks forward to supporting the garrison mission and encourages people to reach out to him.



In kind, Taylor said he looks forward to reaching out to others and establishing relationships with the garrison team.



Chhoeung said although Londers could not be at the ceremony, he was there in spirit, and he and the rest of the garrison team will miss him.



“Rob was an awesome teammate, a trusted confidant, a great advisor and probably the funniest CSM around,” Chhoeung said.



Londers retired after two years at the Presidio of Monterey and now has a job in information technology at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In addition to his long Army career in communications and information technology, Londers holds bachelor’s and master’s of science degrees in information technology management.



Londers said farewell to the garrison workforce during an awards ceremony at the Weckerling Center on Dec. 9.



The garrison workforce is truly the force behind the fight, Londers said at the ceremony, and it is important for everyone to remember their efforts impact the success of military operations around the world every day.



Traylor said he loves a challenge, and the phrase, “If it doesn’t challenge you, it will not change you,” embodies his approach as he takes on his new position.



“I am truly excited to take on these new challenges and these new responsibilities,” Traylor said. “I look forward to meeting and building relationships with each and every one of you so I can best serve you and your organization.”