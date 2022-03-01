Staff Sgt. Mateo Gomez and Master Sgt. Dustin Dickinson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrument and flight controls technicians, reattach a panel on a C-17 Globemaster III after inspecting wires at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 3, 2022. Instrument and flight control technicians conduct a variety of maintenance tasks to ensure the electronic components that run the guidance and control systems are working properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 10:58
|Photo ID:
|7001894
|VIRIN:
|220103-F-UJ876-1031
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Working from the top [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
