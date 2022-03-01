Engine Check

Staff Sgt. Sean Tkacsik, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron jet propulsion technician, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III engine for foreign object debris at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 3, 2022. Aerospace propulsion technicians inspect engines for FOD before running any of the engines as FOD could damage or destroy an engine if not removed before hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

