Staff Sgt. Mateo Gomez, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrument and flight controls technician, reattaches a panel on a C-17 Globemaster III after inspecting wires at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 3, 2022. Instrument and flight control technicians ensure the electronic components that run the guidance and control systems are working properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 10:58
|Photo ID:
|7001890
|VIRIN:
|220103-F-UJ876-1018
|Resolution:
|5437x3489
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panel attachment [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT