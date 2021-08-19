Garrison leaders visit logistics hubs

Workers laid out a sample of baked goods and sandwiches for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leadership team at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s bakery at Gruenstadt, Aug. 6, 2021. The bakery provides goods for the Exchange and commissaries, and also for restaurants like Macaroni Grill and Burger King. The facility also provides items for the School Meal Program which feeds students enrolled in the Department of Defense Education Activity school system. (U.S. Army photo by: Shaylee Rawls Borcsani)

