    Garrison leaders visit logistics hubs [Image 3 of 3]

    Garrison leaders visit logistics hubs

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Shaylee Borcsani 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    An Army and Air Force Exchange Service employee tests a sample of water at the AAFES water and ice plant at Gruenstadt, Germany, Aug. 6, 2021. The laboratory at Gruenstadt tests the water and bakery items daily to ensure quality and safety. (U.S. Army Photo by: Shaylee Rawls Borcsani)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 05:13
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
