An Army and Air Force Exchange Service employee tests a sample of water at the AAFES water and ice plant at Gruenstadt, Germany, Aug. 6, 2021. The laboratory at Gruenstadt tests the water and bakery items daily to ensure quality and safety. (U.S. Army Photo by: Shaylee Rawls Borcsani)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 05:13 Photo ID: 7001754 VIRIN: 210819-D-DJ117-579 Resolution: 1200x795 Size: 142.27 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison leaders visit logistics hubs [Image 3 of 3], by Shaylee Borcsani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.