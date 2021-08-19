An Army and Air Force Exchange Service employee tests a sample of water at the AAFES water and ice plant at Gruenstadt, Germany, Aug. 6, 2021. The laboratory at Gruenstadt tests the water and bakery items daily to ensure quality and safety. (U.S. Army Photo by: Shaylee Rawls Borcsani)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 05:13
|Photo ID:
|7001754
|VIRIN:
|210819-D-DJ117-579
|Resolution:
|1200x795
|Size:
|142.27 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison leaders visit logistics hubs [Image 3 of 3], by Shaylee Borcsani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison leaders visit logistics hubs
LEAVE A COMMENT