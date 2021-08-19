Garrison leaders visit logistics hubs

Photo By Shaylee Borcsani | An Army and Air Force Exchange Service employee tests a sample of water at the AAFES...... read more read more Photo By Shaylee Borcsani | An Army and Air Force Exchange Service employee tests a sample of water at the AAFES water and ice plant at Gruenstadt, Germany, Aug. 6, 2021. The laboratory at Gruenstadt tests the water and bakery items daily to ensure quality and safety. (U.S. Army Photo by: Shaylee Rawls Borcsani) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- Checking out two vital logistics hubs for U.S. forces in Europe, senior leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz were provided a glimpse of how some goods and services move throughout the theater.



Col. Vance J. Klosinski, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque, garrison senior enlisted leader, paid visits to Germersheim Army Depot and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s bakery and water/ice plant at Gruenstadt.



Many items that patrons find in their local exchange stores and commissaries are imported by air, rail, or barge and are housed at Germersheim Army Depot, while baked goods and water are produced at the Gruenstadt plant. USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides the infrastructure, like buildings and roads, and maintenance to ensure that these operations function at full capacity. The two installations are part of 32 sites in the garrison’s footprint in Germany, Bulgaria and Romania.



“These facilities are crucial for our warfighting efforts and the quality of life for the members of our community,” stated Klosinski. “A visit to these facilities has put into perspective the amount of logistical support it takes to ensure that these buildings are operational so we ensure the mission of the Department of Defense is met and that our military community members get to enjoy items that they would normally only have in the United States.”



The garrison maintains three large warehouse facilities at Gruenstadt that produce 166 different types of baked goods like bread, tortillas, cakes and even Krispy Kreme donuts that accounted for 1,550 tons, the equivalent to 194 Bradley fighting vehicles, made in 2020. The water plant facility produces its bottles and subsequently bottles the water. Last year the plant bottled 4.1 million bottles of water, that is the equivalent to a little more than six Olympic-size swimming pools.



“The Exchange team’s dedication to the military community always impresses me,” said Sgt. Maj. Julia Henry, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor for Europe/Southwest Asia Region. “The team is all in to produce the best products for the best customers in the world. This visit by senior leadership, and seeing the leaders express appreciation, reinforces their love for what they do for those who serve our Nation.”



Meanwhile, Germersheim Army Depot has nearly 2.5 million square-feet of building space that includes approximately 55 maintenance buildings and warehouses that receive, house and forward various items for the Defense Logistics Agency, AAFES, and the Defense Commissary Agency. The location is close to the Rhine River and Port of Germersheim which allows for easier receiving and is close to DoD facilities for distribution. The warehouses and infrastructure allows for each of these agencies to receive and distribute items throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



“Garrison operations remain the same: support the tenants while keeping good relations with the neighboring communities. It’s a collective effort on all our parts to achieve this, and I think we’re doing a great job,” said Leonard Chanler, the garrison’s base operations manager for Germersheim Army Depot.