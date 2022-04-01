Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sailors Conduct Torpedo Maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sailors Conduct Torpedo Maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar-Kareem Powell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220104-N-SS432-1064 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2021) Sonar Technician Surface 2nd Class Justin Lennox, a native of Wrentham, Mass., and Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Rebecca Brennan, a native of Saginaw, Mich., prepare a Mark 46 torpedo to be inserted into a torpedo tube aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Jan. 4, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 01:08
    Photo ID: 7001705
    VIRIN: 220104-N-SS432-1064
    Resolution: 2400x1582
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: SAGINAW, MI, US
    Hometown: WRENTHAM, MA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sailors Conduct Torpedo Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Chafee (DDG 90)
    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    Destroyer
    Torpedo Maintenance

