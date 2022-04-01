USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conduct Flight Operations In South China Sea

220104-N-SS432-1043 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2021) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to “Blue Hawks” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 prepares to land aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Jan. 3, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

