220104-N-SS432-1060 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2021) Sonar Technician Surface 2nd Class John Mathew, a native of Florence, Miss., insert a breaching mechanism into the Mark 32 torpedo tubes aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Jan. 4, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 01:08 Photo ID: 7001704 VIRIN: 220104-N-SS432-1060 Resolution: 1517x2400 Size: 877.51 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: FLORENCE, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sailors Conduct Torpedo Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.