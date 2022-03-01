220103-N-SS432-1011 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 3, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Drake, front, a native of Santa Clarita, Calif., and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kenneth Mack, a native of Ajax, Ontario, slides out an airborne low frequency sonar (ALFS) cable reel on a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to “Blue Hawks” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Jan. 3, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Maintenance On MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.