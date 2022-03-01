Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Maintenance On MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Maintenance On MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar-Kareem Powell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220103-N-SS432-1009 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 3, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Drake, front, a native of Santa Clarita, Calif., and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kenneth Mack, a native of Ajax, Ontario, unbolts an airborne low frequency sonar (ALFS) cable reel on a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to “Blue Hawks” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Jan. 3, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 00:49
    Photo ID: 7001691
    VIRIN: 220103-N-SS432-1009
    Resolution: 2400x1606
    Size: 971.18 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: AJAX, ON, CA
    Hometown: SANTA CLARITA, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Maintenance On MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sailor Stands Watch In South China Sea
    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Maintenance On MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter
    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Maintenance On MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter
    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conduct Flight Operations In South China Sea
    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conduct Flight Operations In South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Chafee (DDG 90)
    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    Destroyer
    MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT