220103-N-SS432-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 3, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jasmine Miranda, a native of Fort Wayne, Ind., stands lookout watch on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Jan. 3, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 00:49 Photo ID: 7001690 VIRIN: 220103-N-SS432-1002 Resolution: 1663x1088 Size: 638.98 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sailor Stands Watch In South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.