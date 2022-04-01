Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Ohana 25th Infantry Division Finance Center [Image 1 of 3]

    Task Force Ohana 25th Infantry Division Finance Center

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A family within the 25th Infantry Division receives assistance with filling out financial relief forms to receive further aid in response to the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) water crisis on January 4, 2022. The financial assistance included how to properly fill out the Temporary Lodging Assistance forms and answer any finance related questions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 21:13
    VIRIN: 220104-A-AY372-002
    Location: HI, US
    25th Infantry Division
    Finance
    Water Crisis
    Aliamanu Military Reservation
    Task Force Ohana

