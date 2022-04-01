Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center [Image 2 of 3]

    25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Families affected by the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR)water crisis receive assistance from the 25th Infantry Division in filling out forms for further financial aid at the AMR main gym on January 4, 2022. The financial assistance included how to fill out forms, calculate disaster relief payments, and answer any related questions. (U.S. Army photograph by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 21:13
    Photo ID: 7001637
    VIRIN: 220104-A-AY372-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Ohana 25th Infantry Division Finance Center
    25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center
    25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Water Crisis
    Aliamanu Military Reservation
    Task Force Ohana

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT