25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center

A resident of the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) receives assistance from the 25th Infantry Division in filling out a form for financial relief in response to the AMR water crisis on January 4, 2022. Residents received help with filling out forms such as Temporary Lodging Assistance and calculating payments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller)

Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Location: HI, US