Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center [Image 3 of 3]

    25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A resident of the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) receives assistance from the 25th Infantry Division in filling out a form for financial relief in response to the AMR water crisis on January 4, 2022. Residents received help with filling out forms such as Temporary Lodging Assistance and calculating payments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 21:13
    Photo ID: 7001638
    VIRIN: 220104-A-AY372-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Ohana 25th Infantry Division Finance Center
    25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center
    25th Infantry Division Task Force Ohana Finance Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Water Crisis
    Aliamanu Military Reservation
    Task Force Ohana

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT