Base Electrical System Health Successfully Exponentially Elevated

Painting and refinishing of rusted transformers and gear enclosures was part of MPO’s maintenance
overhaul. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Delacruz)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 12:03
|Photo ID:
|7001245
|VIRIN:
|211212-N-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|586x776
|Size:
|106.75 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NAVFAC Southwest Delivers Full-Spectrum Overhaul of NBPL’s High Voltage System
