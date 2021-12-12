NAVFAC Southwest Delivers Full-Spectrum Overhaul of NBPL’s High Voltage System

Courtesy Photo | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest teams from the Metro Production...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest teams from the Metro Production Office (MPO) and Public Works Department Point Loma (PWDPL), in collaboration with San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E), successfully executed an ambitious base-wide electrical outage of Harbor Drive, Naval Base Point Loma and completed a full-spectrum maintenance overhaul of the base’s high voltage electrical system. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest teams from the Metro Production Office (MPO) and Public Works Department Point Loma (PWDPL), in collaboration with San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E), successfully executed an ambitious base-wide electrical outage of Harbor Drive, Naval Base Point Loma and completed a full-spectrum maintenance overhaul of the base’s high voltage electrical system.

The teams met at 0630 on Sunday Dec. 12 at Harbor Drive and following a thorough safety and coordination brief with all Navy and SDG&E crewmembers, proceeded to pre-assigned locations in accordance with MPO’s detailed staging plan. The facilities team from Public Works Department focused on overall coordination and communication, including the installation and operation of backup generators to sustain critical base services, and the MPO team focused on conducting an astounding 125 preventative maintenance work plans across 20 electrical pads and the primary electrical feeder switchgear. MPO’s work included a complete break-down and rebuild of the base’s severely deteriorated primary electrical feeder switchgear, repair and replacement of multiple high value electrical assets , and refinishing of rusted transformers and gear enclosures.

During the outage, SDG&E also identified a severely-degraded primary electrical feed that services the entire base, and they were able to capitalize on the outage by mobilizing crews and replacing the cable and supporting components.

As a result of this phenomenal, 13-hour effort, overall base electrical system health was exponentially elevated, resulting in a significant decrease in risk of unplanned incidents going forward. Also, due to economies of scale and efficiencies associated with performing the work in one day/outage, NAVFAC Southwest saved an estimated 444 staff-hours (50%) relative to performing the same amount of repairs and maintenance iteratively over the otherwise planned 1-3 year timeline.



The primary personnel responsible for the execution and coordination of this superb effort were Al Jo and Michael Casey, who led 26 electricians and technicians from MPO, along with Jayson Dooley, Chris Lovingood, John Jones and Ensign Hubbell from PWDPL.