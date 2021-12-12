Base Electrical System Health Successfully Exponentially Elevated

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest teams from the Metro Production Office (MPO) and Public Works Department Point Loma (PWDPL), in collaboration with San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E), successfully executed an ambitious base-wide electrical outage of Harbor Drive, Naval Base Point Loma and completed a full-spectrum maintenance overhaul of the base’s high voltage electrical system.

