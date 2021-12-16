Fitness Trainer and winner of "The Bachelorette," Shawn Booth fires a rifle during practice for the 2021 Celebrity Tactical Challenge at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Miller Training Complex December 15, 2021. Twelve celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 11:19 Photo ID: 7001179 VIRIN: 211216-A-OP908-795 Resolution: 5071x3600 Size: 13.34 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Celebrity Tactical Challenge [Image 22 of 22], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.