Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard loads ammo before taking part in the 2021 Celebrity Tactical Challenge at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Miller Training Complex December 16, 2021. Twelve celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 11:19
|Photo ID:
|7001172
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-OP908-731
|Resolution:
|4857x3600
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
